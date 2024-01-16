I extend my greetings to the resilient Class of 2023.
Education, a fundamental human right, is crucial for individual and societal development. Despite the corruption and mismanagement in government, significant unemployment, violent crime, school disruptions and load shedding, we persist in celebrating our annual successes.
We face issues like overcrowded classrooms, and the absence of a proper exam structure. These obstacles demand our collective attention and effort to ensure that every child receives the education they deserve. Let us unite to overcome these challenges and provide a brighter future for the upcoming generations. – Tsepo Mhlongo
READER LETTER | Every child must receive education they deserve
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
