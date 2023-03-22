We're a nation without solidarity and common cause to fight for the good of populace
TESSA DOOMS | Only normlessness gives credence to the calls for a national shutdown
On Sunday, March 19 2023, as South Africans held their collective breath on the eve of a proposed national shutdown led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), questions about the true state of the nation was on the minds of many people.
Several debates emerged as we contemplated the impact of a national shutdown on the stability of a country already in crisis. The debates range from the political motives of the EFF to the line between calls to participate and threats of violence and the political prudence of a militarised state response...
We're a nation without solidarity and common cause to fight for the good of populace
TESSA DOOMS | Only normlessness gives credence to the calls for a national shutdown
On Sunday, March 19 2023, as South Africans held their collective breath on the eve of a proposed national shutdown led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), questions about the true state of the nation was on the minds of many people.
Several debates emerged as we contemplated the impact of a national shutdown on the stability of a country already in crisis. The debates range from the political motives of the EFF to the line between calls to participate and threats of violence and the political prudence of a militarised state response...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos