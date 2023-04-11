×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

GroundUp’s Bester reporting created space for broader public conversation

TESSA DOOMS | Fourth Estate uses knowledge to hold power to account

11 April 2023 - 11:06

Former student activist Mcebo Dlamini once said: “SA is a movie. We will be in a drama, a series. Everyday you will be shocked by something new.”

The story of the prison escape of convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester is surely the latest episode in this season of the tragic drama that SA has become. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
Government clarifies termination of state of disaster on energy