TESSA DOOMS | Road to 2024 elections is paved with debate, expectation, fear and hope

It has become cliché for people to claim that each national and provincial election in post-apartheid South Africa is the most consequential since the dawn of democracy. However cliché, the lead up to the much-anticipated 2024 elections is proving that indeed there is something significant about 2024.
The month of May 2023 marks a minimum of a year to the 7th National and provincial elections, but the country has already been abuzz with chatter about the possibilities for change this election holds. From the possibility of the ANC going close to or below 50% for the first time in history, to the amendment of the electoral act to include the participation of independent candidates, since as early as 2021 the road to 2024 is paved with debate, expectation, fear and hope.
The flurry of new political parties is a response to an electorate still searching for a political offering that will help them meet the moment with more than distrust and despondency. The talks of pre-election coalitions, particularly among opposition parties, makes serious the idea of realigning the political landscape with hopes of re-energising disillusioned voters.
As political parties prepare for the 2024 elections, what does the road to 2024 look like for SA voters?
In most previous elections voters have taken a passive approach to elections. The voter was akin to a consumer, waiting to see what the new season offerings will be in the marketplace of political options.
Civil society often goes into hibernation during elections, becoming a side-line observer to the political pageantry as parties parade their latest superstar politician, compete for the sexiest slogans and their abilities to fill stadiums. The voice of the voter is reduced to the moment of making that X on the ballot, with all pre-election campaigning drowning out the voice of the voters by party members filling debate halls with antagonistic jabs at opposing politicians rather than voters being given platforms for critical engagement with would-be public representatives.
The road to 2024 can and must be different. Voters must play a more proactive role in shaping the next election regardless of whether they are party aligned or not. In fact, it is the voter who is not loyal to any party who should set the tone for the election. The media and political parties would do well to prioritise these voters. Allowing voters issues and concerns to determine the agenda of the election.
Providing space for voters determines the standards for who is electable. The quality of candidates on posters and on lists should be closely scrutinised by voters, testing every party and independent candidates’ commitment to transparency and accountability as they determine who is fit to hold public office as a representative of the people of SA.
Pre-election voter engagement is one of the things that made the 1994 election so historic. Voter turnout of a staggering 86,87% was bolstered by voter education campaigns by the IEC, political parties and civic formations criss-crossing the country to make sure as many people understood the voting process and the importance of the vote. From unions to street committees the 10 months leading up to April 27, 1994 was not only a busy time for parties hosting flashy rallies with leaders showcasing their best dance moves, but it was also daily community-level engagement of community meetings, door-to-door education and voters energised to convince each other to participate in this historic moment of change.
More than voter education, SA is in desperate need of civic conversations. Conversations between voters about the great task of voting. Conversations about the importance of registering to vote, reasons to vote and the criteria voters will use to determine who they give their sacred X to on the ballot.
Voting is a group project. The power of our individual vote is impacted on the quality of the choices of other voters in selecting representatives. No serious students engaged in a group project would allow its members to prepare for the assignment completely independently. No group member wanting to get the best possible result will shy away from asking other members of the group if they will show up on the day of submission or whether they are taking their role seriously. So too, voters should be engaging each other about our votes, convincing each other to take seriously the task of co-creating the future leaders who will represent us all.
Political parties have always treated voting like a group project, recognising that the power of any individual vote is amplified by the collective. If voters decided to forego their individual voting choices to vote as collectives in the homes, neighbourhoods, workplaces and social clubs, they too can demand that politicians agree to centre the interest of voters, rather than co-opting voters to political agendas.
Voting together communities of people can set a new and higher standard for political parties and candidates. Moreover, voters should leverage their collective voices to be heard on voting day and well beyond the vote in a daily struggle for accountability, transparency, and service delivery.
TESSA DOOMS | Road to 2024 elections is paved with debate, expectation, fear and hope
‘The voice of the voter is reduced to the moment of making that X on the ballot’
Image: Alaister Russell
