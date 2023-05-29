PEDRO MZILENI | Much to be learned from the lessons of Nkrumah, Malcolm X and DuBois
These pioneers of Pan-Africanism were visionaries we should emulate
By Pedro Mzileni - 29 May 2023 - 08:28
When May comes to an end, we pause to commemorate the work done by the generation of Ghana’s independence revolutionary intellectual Kwame Nkrumah. His ideas, theories and praxis accelerated the decolonisation of Africa and opened the possibility of the unity of the continent to confront neocolonialism and imperialism.
Nkrumah envisaged the African liberation Struggle to be an ongoing political project even under conditions of independence – to ensure that the developmental path of Africa is determined by Africans themselves. The formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) 50 years ago is accredited to his ideological leadership – and it was in his address at Ghana’s independence that he proclaimed that “our independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the continent”...
