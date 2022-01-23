Ghana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions

Nancy Nyarko was preparing porridge at her roadside stall near the edge of the village of Apiate in Ghana's western mining region when she heard a loud noise close by.

Looking up, she saw a motorbike had collided with a large truck and caught fire, Nyarko said, her right hand and left leg wrapped in bandages.

The crash happened at 13:25 on January 20. In less than an hour Apiate was reduced to a wasteland of rubble, timber and twisted metal, a 20m (65ft) crater yawning at its core from an explosion. At least 13 people were dead and nearly 200 injured.

What residents didn't know was that the truck, owned by the Spanish company Maxam, contained 10 tonnes of explosives meant to blast rock in the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, around 140km (87 miles) further north.

The explosion exposed the risk of transporting mining goods in poor areas with limited emergency response.

The truck was on fire for 45 minutes before the blast, in which time residents were allowed to walk to the scene to take photos and video without police or firemen holding them back, eight eye witnesses said.