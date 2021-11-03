Africans must stop hiding from what defines them

Racism or accusations thereof will persist for as long as black people reject self-assertiveness

Steve Biko contended that, “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed”.



It is clear that what is termed “racism (more often than not describing prejudice of mostly people of European origin against people of African origin)” has been the most potent weapon in the mind of the people of African origin who bear the brunt of the prejudice...