Top SA prof named as co-chair of UN group on Sustainable Development Goals

Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim has been appointed to serve on the UN high-level 10-member group in support of the technology facilitation mechanism (TFM) to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Abdool Karim will co-chair the UN 10-member group for two years.

She is part of a new group of 10 renowned experts appointed to support the UN TFM. The group will advise on the ways of harnessing science, technology and innovation to accelerate progress on the SDGs.

“I congratulate Quarraisha on this prestigious and distinguished appointment that positions SA as an integral partner on the UN global agenda on science, innovation and technology development,” said chair of the Caprisa board, Bongiwe Ntuli.

Ntuli said Abdool Karim will join eminent and distinguished individuals from civil society, the private sector and the scientific community who were appointed by the secretary-general following an extensive selection process.

“The 10-member group will work with the UN Inter-agency Task Team on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals (IA TT) to provide ideas, guidance and recommendations. It represents and mobilises inputs from civil society, private sector and scientific communities around the world,” said Ntuli.

The UN said the group will work closely with stakeholder groups, including business, youth and children, and the academic and research community, with the first meeting planned for late May.