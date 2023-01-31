SOWETAN | EFF must rethink crippling shutdown
By Sowetan - 31 January 2023 - 08:12
The planned national shutdown will further affect ailing small businesses, further damaging an already burdened economy.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday announced plans for a shutdown on March 20 against the ongoing energy crisis. He said they would march to the Union Buildings to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down...
