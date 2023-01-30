SOWETAN|Worrying instability in GP metros
By Sowetan - 30 January 2023 - 13:14
Public interest and service delivery have emerged as the big casualties in the ongoing political musical chairs in the Gauteng metros.
On Friday in Johannesburg a new mayor, Thapelo Amad of minority party Al Jama-ah, was elected to take charge of the city after the ousting of Mpho Phalatse a day before in a motion of no confidence. This was the second time Phalatse was removed through such a motion after her first ouster was overturned by the Johannesburg high court in October...
