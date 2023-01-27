×

South Africa

Thapelo Amad elected as new mayor of Joburg

27 January 2023 - 16:53
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Thapelo Amad has been elected as the new mayor of Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Al-Jama-Ah councillor Thapelo Amad was elected the newest mayor of the City of Johannesburg mayor on Friday.

His party has only three seats in council.

Amad was nominated by the ANC after Mpho Phalatse was voted out as mayor of Joburg on Thursday after the success of the motion of no confidence tabled by ATM councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu.

On Friday, Amad received 138 votes, meaning he got support from the 12 seats the minority parties have in council, votes from the ANC as well as support from the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance.

Phalatse, who accepted a nomination for re-election, received 81 votes while ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni received 46 votes.

Friday's meeting started just after 10am but the announcement was made just before 4pm.

