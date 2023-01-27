Thapelo Amad elected as new mayor of Joburg

Al-Jama-Ah councillor Thapelo Amad was elected the newest mayor of the City of Johannesburg mayor on Friday.
His party has only three seats in council.
Amad was nominated by the ANC after Mpho Phalatse was voted out as mayor of Joburg on Thursday after the success of the motion of no confidence tabled by ATM councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu.
JUST IN: Thapelo Amad is the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Amad got 138 votes.Phalatse 81Ngobeni 46 #JoburgCouncil @SowetanLIVE
On Friday, Amad received 138 votes, meaning he got support from the 12 seats the minority parties have in council, votes from the ANC as well as support from the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance.
Phalatse, who accepted a nomination for re-election, received 81 votes while ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni received 46 votes.
Friday's meeting started just after 10am but the announcement was made just before 4pm.
Amad makes his acceptance speech and starts by thanking parties that supported him. "This is a bigger task given to me and I believe with unity, we can defeat anything." #JoburgCouncil pic.twitter.com/6iTfBKllyB
Image: Antonio Muchave
