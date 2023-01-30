×

South Africa

Nothing moves on March 20, Malema says

EFF plans national shutdown over electricity crisis

By Nomazima Nkosi - 30 January 2023 - 08:29

EFF leader Julius Malema has announced plans to embark on a national shutdown on March 20 for the return of electricity.

The march, is also to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as president of the country, according to Malema, who was speaking during a media briefing on Sunday...

