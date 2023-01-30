Nothing moves on March 20, Malema says
EFF plans national shutdown over electricity crisis
By Nomazima Nkosi - 30 January 2023 - 08:29
EFF leader Julius Malema has announced plans to embark on a national shutdown on March 20 for the return of electricity.
The march, is also to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as president of the country, according to Malema, who was speaking during a media briefing on Sunday...
Nothing moves on March 20, Malema says
EFF plans national shutdown over electricity crisis
EFF leader Julius Malema has announced plans to embark on a national shutdown on March 20 for the return of electricity.
The march, is also to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as president of the country, according to Malema, who was speaking during a media briefing on Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos