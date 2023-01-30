Plans underway to announce the new mayoral committee members
New Joburg mayor “passionate about developing youth and the poor”
By Mpho Koka - 30 January 2023 - 08:37
New Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad is held in high regard among his peers who have described him as “fearless, passionate about youth development and the upliftment of poor people”.
Amad, 42, was elected on Friday by 138 councillors to replace Mpho Phalatse, who received 81 votes...
