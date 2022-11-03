×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MO AND PHINDI | What’s more important to you – your work or marriage?

Nobody dies wishing they had spent more time at the office

03 November 2022 - 10:45
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

Your Work Or Your Marriage?

Modern romance often means no one is home to make dinner – or if someone’s at home, they suffer loneliness, abandonment and neglect from the one that’s at work...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...