Letters

READER LETTER | Place visible signage on offramp

By READER LETTER - 19 January 2023 - 09:47
The Mount Road offramp.
The Mount Road offramp.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The R80 highway starts as an offramp from Eskia Mphahlele Road northwards and leads into Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. Along the road there are offramps to Bremmer Road that lead to Sandfontein, Laudium and Atteridgeville, followed by the offramp to Pretoria North, the offramp to N4 highway, Emalahleni and N1 to Polokwane.

The next offramp leads to Rosslyn, which then leads ahead into Garankuwa. Most of these offramps mentioned above have proper signage, some of which are on overhead boards that are clearly visible and can be seen at a distance to enable motorists to freely access these offramps safely and timeously. Unfortunately, it is not so for the Rosslyn offramp along the R80 which has no signage.

On several occasions, especially at night, I have gone past the Rosslyn offramp as there is no signage. This has forced me to use the next offramp, Hebron Road a few kilometres away, to turn back into the R80 south, in order to access the Rosslyn offramp that I have passed.

I have seen on several occasions some motorists who went past the Rosslyn offramp attempt to make U-turns or cross to other side before the Hebron offramp. I have also witnessed horrific accidents because of these illegal attempts to turn back.  

I appeal to the powers that be to attend to this matter urgently before more lives are lost. The Rosslyn offramp is a very important turn leading to one of the biggest industrial hubs of this country as well as to major tertiary academic institutions like TUT and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

Surely, this offramp deserves proper signage as soon as possible.

Xilumani Nghotsa, Pretoria

