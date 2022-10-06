MO AND PHINDI | Transparency, integrity are fundamental in marriage when rebuilding trust after affair
Process becomes easier if both partners are committed
Trust in an intimate relationship is rooted in feeling safe with another person. Infidelity, lies or broken promises can severely damage trust in a marriage. That, however, does not necessarily mean that a marriage can’t be salvaged. Although rebuilding trust can be challenging when there is a significant breach, it is, in fact, possible if both partners are committed to the process.
When you both decide to give the marriage another chance after one of you has cheated on the other, it’s important to be all in. However, to rebuild trust, there are a couple of issues we’d like to propose for you to think about...
MO AND PHINDI | Transparency, integrity are fundamental in marriage when rebuilding trust after affair
Process becomes easier if both partners are committed
Trust in an intimate relationship is rooted in feeling safe with another person. Infidelity, lies or broken promises can severely damage trust in a marriage. That, however, does not necessarily mean that a marriage can’t be salvaged. Although rebuilding trust can be challenging when there is a significant breach, it is, in fact, possible if both partners are committed to the process.
When you both decide to give the marriage another chance after one of you has cheated on the other, it’s important to be all in. However, to rebuild trust, there are a couple of issues we’d like to propose for you to think about...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos