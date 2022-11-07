PEDRO MZILENI | Increase wages but what is a worker worth to a company?
Tips essential amid high cost of living pain
By Pedro Mzileni - 07 November 2022 - 08:50
As SA continues to battle with rising costs of living, which are evident in the rise in labour protests in the second half of 2022, the debate about the value of wages in this economy is gaining momentum.
Mark Bussin, from the SA Reward Association (Sara), got the country engaged in a heated debate last week when he proposed that companies should consider paying workers a living wage between R12,000 to R15,000 a month...
