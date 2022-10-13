SOWETAN | Ministers must also foot their bills
Free electricity and water rule met with outrage
By Sowetan - 13 October 2022 - 11:02
The furore about ministers and their deputies being fully exempt from paying for electricity and water at their official residences keeps getting worse by the day.
On Tuesday, government spokesperson Pumla Williams defended the shameful and tone-deaf move, saying the provision is “part of the package” for members who are living in state-owned houses in service of the country...
SOWETAN | Ministers must also foot their bills
Free electricity and water rule met with outrage
The furore about ministers and their deputies being fully exempt from paying for electricity and water at their official residences keeps getting worse by the day.
On Tuesday, government spokesperson Pumla Williams defended the shameful and tone-deaf move, saying the provision is “part of the package” for members who are living in state-owned houses in service of the country...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos