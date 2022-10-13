×

Columnists

SOWETAN | Ministers must also foot their bills

Free electricity and water rule met with outrage

By Sowetan - 13 October 2022 - 11:02

The furore about ministers and their deputies being fully exempt from paying for electricity and water at their official residences keeps getting worse by the day.

On Tuesday, government spokesperson Pumla Williams defended the shameful and tone-deaf move, saying the provision is “part of the package” for members who are living in state-owned houses in service of the country...

