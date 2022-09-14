ANC member wins case after being overlooked
High court rules Mphahlele's exclusion from council 'is wrong'
14 September 2022 - 07:43
An ANC member wants to be paid 29 months’ worth of wages after a high court declared that he was wrongfully denied the opportunity to occupy a council seat at the Lepelle Nkumpi local municipality in Limpopo.
Lehlaga Mphahlele was vindicated by last week’s judgment of the Limpopo High Court declaring that an initial ruling in his favour against the ANC’s decision to exclude him from a council position was unlawful...
