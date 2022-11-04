KABELO CHABALALA | Allow learners to choose their own careers
Forcing kids to study things they don’t love only frustrates them
One thing is certain, our grade 12 classrooms are not made up of learners who are academically inclined. Many of them dream of pursing careers in the arts, in sport and other fields but academia.
Sadly, the careers they have interest in are limited to extra-mural activities. They are not part of their normal curriculum at school but they are meaningful to many South African school children. ..
