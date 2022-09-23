KABELO CHABALALA | Sanef's dismissive response to witness harassment is inglorious
Journalists' association needs update on media law and ethics
By Kabelo Chabalala - 23 September 2022 - 11:16
0n September 13, three television reporters from SABC News, NewzRoom Afrika, and eNCA did the unthinkable when they decided, together with their camera crews, that it was befitting to put a story above respecting a witness’s constitutional right to privacy at the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
They harassed him. They deliberately ignored his endless rejection to make a comment live on television, which is tantamount to not getting consent from someone and yet going ahead to do whatever you want to do. This is how serious this matter is. ..
