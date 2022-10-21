KABELO CHABALALA | Laws, traditions restricting fathers from newborns need to be reviewed
Bonding with my son should be habitual and not directed by legislation and inhibitive cultural practices
Today marks 16 days since my wife and I were blessed with a child. Yes! After almost a decade of speaking and writing about the absenteeism of fathers, the importance of socialising the boy child progressively, I am now a father to a boy-child. When I say God is the biggest comedian in the universe, and the orchestrator of all things opportune, this is precisely what I meant.
It is no secret that my heart is full of uncontainable joy. According to my wife, she has never seen me so peaceful and happy. Evidently, the arrival of the newest member of our family is softening me and bringing unexplainable jubilation in my life...
KABELO CHABALALA | Laws, traditions restricting fathers from newborns need to be reviewed
Bonding with my son should be habitual and not directed by legislation and inhibitive cultural practices
Today marks 16 days since my wife and I were blessed with a child. Yes! After almost a decade of speaking and writing about the absenteeism of fathers, the importance of socialising the boy child progressively, I am now a father to a boy-child. When I say God is the biggest comedian in the universe, and the orchestrator of all things opportune, this is precisely what I meant.
It is no secret that my heart is full of uncontainable joy. According to my wife, she has never seen me so peaceful and happy. Evidently, the arrival of the newest member of our family is softening me and bringing unexplainable jubilation in my life...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos