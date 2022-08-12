KABELO CHABALALA | Time for women to forge strong solidarity and stand as one
Women should not afford men space to humiliate their female partners
By Kabelo Chabalala - 12 August 2022 - 12:02
It is disheartening that August 9 cannot be a day where we fully embrace women without talking about men. As men, not only do we kill women, rape women and abuse women physically and emotionally, we even steal their shine. We become the main topic on a day where we are supposed to be cheerleading and celebrating women, especially black women.
Even the president’s speech on Women’s Day shone the spotlight on how men are the real problem behind gender-based violence (GBV). Not that this was a new revelation, only if President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team were regular readers of this newspaper and column, they would know that we have been singing this song for many years now. ..
KABELO CHABALALA | Time for women to forge strong solidarity and stand as one
Women should not afford men space to humiliate their female partners
It is disheartening that August 9 cannot be a day where we fully embrace women without talking about men. As men, not only do we kill women, rape women and abuse women physically and emotionally, we even steal their shine. We become the main topic on a day where we are supposed to be cheerleading and celebrating women, especially black women.
Even the president’s speech on Women’s Day shone the spotlight on how men are the real problem behind gender-based violence (GBV). Not that this was a new revelation, only if President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team were regular readers of this newspaper and column, they would know that we have been singing this song for many years now. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos