Business

Five dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

By Tamara Vaal - 03 November 2022 - 10:31
The company said it continued rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.

Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/ File photo

Five people died after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said, and four more people have been hospitalised.

The company said it continued rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.

Reuters

Factory worker suffers burns after falling into chemical storage tank

A worker slipped and fell into a nitrogen storage tank at a chemical manufacturing plant in Benoni on the East Rand this week.
News
5 hours ago

