Five people died after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said, and four more people have been hospitalised.
The company said it continued rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.
Reuters
Five dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/ File photo
Five people died after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said, and four more people have been hospitalised.
The company said it continued rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.
Reuters
Factory worker suffers burns after falling into chemical storage tank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos