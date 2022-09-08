MO AND PHINDI | Stop blaming yourself for your partner's infidelity, it is about them not you
People cheat for different reasons, not that there's something wrong with their lovers
08 September 2022 - 10:40
We used to think when someone cheats, the other one is responsible. It’s a feeling one typically gets – that something’s wrong with me. You never feel enough – not slim or full-bodied enough, intelligent enough, worthy enough, or just anything enough.
However, we’ve now come to realise that when someone breaks trust, it has nothing to do with you. They may try to pin it on you, but it’s really a diversion for their lack of self-control and refusal to take responsibility. Other people’s behaviour is about them, not you. Cheating is a choice someone makes among other choices they could have opted for. Never take responsibility for their selfish and immature behaviour. You are enough...
