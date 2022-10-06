×

Letters

READER LETTER | Residents not considered in coalition deals

By READER LETTER - 06 October 2022 - 10:37
The Johannesburg city council.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As the one coalition collapses and another one takes office in the City of Johannesburg, one wonders how will the state administration look like if the 2024 general elections don't give us an outright majority.

What happened in the City of Johannesburg is a clear sign and it's a matter of when and not whether the councils of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will fall back into the control of the ANC.

As the blame game and finger pointing continues among the opposition benches in the City of Joburg, the reality is that residents are not considered when they draft these agreements. This is so in that the agreements that are meant to benefit the public are never made available for the general public to judge for themselves.

As things stand, residents are made to make up their minds based on who they trust more and no documentation to back the claims. The DA have their backs on the wall and might be booted out of office in the other two metros in Gauteng and chances are they might never be given another chance, even beyond 2026 local government elections.

They have been accused of being bullies and not ready to co-govern with coalition partners.

Kiekie Mboweni, Magoebaskloof 

