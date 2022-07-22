×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Internet culture hands hatchet to common man

Toxicity hard to rein in amid uncapped opinions

22 July 2022 - 10:38
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

In the early days of social media corporates were using the platform to great glee.

Before millennials were the faces of cancel culture, it was public figures and corporates who had the power...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released