A video of veteran actor Vusumzi Thanda, popularly known as Tshawe on SABC1 sitcom Emzini Wezinsizwa, thanking fans for sending him money and sharing his account details has touched many hearts.
Thanda, who has a reoccurring role on The Queen on Mzansi Magic, released a touching video that is currently trending on social media on Thursday.
In the video Thanda says: “I want to thank everyone who has responded to my call asking for help. Please do the same to others who need. This is my bank card that shows the name of the bank and account number. Thank you very much.”
The thespian is known for his favourite saying, “as far as I am concerned”, in Emzini Wezinsizwa. Since he appeared in Emzini Wezinsizwa, he has appeared in a number of local movies and TV productions. Recently appeared in Moja Love show Ikhaya Labadala alongside Lilian Dube, Nandi Nyembe and Jerry Phele.
With fellow actors Shadrack Ngema, Ronald Mqebu, Jabulani Nkosi, Bafana Mlangeni, Washington Sixolo and nyembezi Kunene, Thanda entertained South Africans with humour in Emzini Wezintsizwa that was on air from 1994 until 2004. The show was created and produced by Pixley Shabangu and Sydney Shabangu.
Veteran actor Vusi Thanda thanks fans for donations
Image: Mabuti Kali
