Dour and sad music we are fed today uninspiring

Current divas, divos a lot more limited with what they can do

Music is a powerful tool that we not only use to express ourselves, but a tool we process a lot of emotions with.



There is always a song befitting any moment you are going through. I even laughed to myself this week remembering how as a child the well-written lyrics of a well-sung R&B song could resonate with my disdain for chores...