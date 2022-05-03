Technology will change the landscape of work, not kill jobs

Innovation will open up new avenues for the unemployed, mostly young people

Dr Ritesh Malik, a technology entrepreneur and innovation specialist based in India, argues that “the future of work isn’t about displacement of work by machines but rather has more to do with restructuring of the human skillset”.



These words seek to dispel the myth that the future of work is a competition between technology and human capability rather than an opportunity to rethink how we as societies expend human skills. This myth that the robots will take all our jobs has been repeated so often around the world that it has become common sense and goes largely unchallenged as academics, business communities, worker organisations and policy makers debate economic policy for the future...