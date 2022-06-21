2024 elections is time for the people of SA to truly govern our country

Association of politics with corruption, greed and dirty games has left many people disillusioned

SA is less than two years away from its next national and provincial elections. In elections past, campaigning would be in full swing 12 months before the election, but 2024 is showing signs of being different, as political chatter is already loud and emerging political players such as ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance and OneSA movement are already in campaign mode, while parties like the EFF are more visible than ever.



With politicians and parties readying themselves for political contestation, the question is: what role will the voting public play in the 2024 showdown? With 325 parties contesting the 2021 local government elections, one would think that this is to service a voting public eager to join political spaces...