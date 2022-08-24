×

Columnists

ONGAMA MTIMKA | Integrity rules for ANC members could help party's renewal

Motlanthe's announcement not first attempt by party to rein in rogue elements

By Ongama Mtimka - 24 August 2022 - 09:38

If the rules announced by former president Kgalema Motlanthe are implemented, they may help the ANC to add some steam to its renewal efforts in a more genuine way than has been the case previously.

Speaking at a media briefing recently, Motlanthe outlined how the party would implement the resolution from the last conference regarding the creation of an election committee “to make rules for and manage selection of candidates for ANC public representatives, and leadership positions”...

