ONGAMA MTIMKA | Integrity rules for ANC members could help party's renewal
Motlanthe's announcement not first attempt by party to rein in rogue elements
By Ongama Mtimka - 24 August 2022 - 09:38
If the rules announced by former president Kgalema Motlanthe are implemented, they may help the ANC to add some steam to its renewal efforts in a more genuine way than has been the case previously.
Speaking at a media briefing recently, Motlanthe outlined how the party would implement the resolution from the last conference regarding the creation of an election committee “to make rules for and manage selection of candidates for ANC public representatives, and leadership positions”...
ONGAMA MTIMKA | Integrity rules for ANC members could help party's renewal
Motlanthe's announcement not first attempt by party to rein in rogue elements
If the rules announced by former president Kgalema Motlanthe are implemented, they may help the ANC to add some steam to its renewal efforts in a more genuine way than has been the case previously.
Speaking at a media briefing recently, Motlanthe outlined how the party would implement the resolution from the last conference regarding the creation of an election committee “to make rules for and manage selection of candidates for ANC public representatives, and leadership positions”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos