ANC elects good candidates when power is close to being lost at polls

Lesufi comes in at 11th hour may turn out to be too late

The ANC Gauteng conference last week elected Panyaza Lesufi as its provincial chairperson. Despite his weaknesses, he has some commendable attributes: his achievements, experience, and the way he led education in the province.



For what it’s worth, the ANC seems to have made a good choice...