Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | SA urgently needs something else to get it out of this crisis

Mbeki is right, National Development Plan is silent on critical issues

25 July 2022 - 10:30
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

The input by former president Thabo Mbeki at Jessie Duarte’s memorial service was timely. We are in a crisis that is being deepened by a misplaced leadership strategy and a policy regime that is decontextualised from our most pressing challenges in SA.

Mbeki’s voice has now added the required weight to the critique I’ve been waging consistently against the political programme of the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa...

