Columnists

THANGO NTWASA | Alpha male podcasters suffering from aggrieved entitlement

Men who feel useless unable to adjust to an equal society

19 August 2022 - 09:42
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

We have all come across the Alpha Podcast; well-groomed men who voice controversial opinions on relationships. Their well put together nature and daring comments being a major part of their appeal.

These can range from the role of women in society and what makes men important. The approach is typically aggressive and forthcoming. They are fuelled by an aggrieved entitlement that powers their need to assert their masculinity...

