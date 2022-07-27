MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Townships were never designed for family recreation
Black people turning spaces into groove is deep-rooted issue
I've been following the discussion around how black people have turned the Fourways Farmers' Market into a place of partying and boozing with great interest. It is an important discussion, but the level at which it has been pitched is problematic, in great part due to its lack of historical analysis.
The argument is correct – black people generally turn intimate spaces of convergence into spaces of groove. It doesn't happen only with farmers' markets, it happens with public beaches, hiking trails, theme parks, picnic spots etc. Black people generally struggle with gathering in public spaces without turning these into groove...
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Townships were never designed for family recreation
Black people turning spaces into groove is deep-rooted issue
I've been following the discussion around how black people have turned the Fourways Farmers' Market into a place of partying and boozing with great interest. It is an important discussion, but the level at which it has been pitched is problematic, in great part due to its lack of historical analysis.
The argument is correct – black people generally turn intimate spaces of convergence into spaces of groove. It doesn't happen only with farmers' markets, it happens with public beaches, hiking trails, theme parks, picnic spots etc. Black people generally struggle with gathering in public spaces without turning these into groove...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos