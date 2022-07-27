That Orlando Pirates will be celebrating their 85th anniversary in the upcoming season is a motivation on its own for the players to win titles.
This is the view of versatile player Bandile Shandu ahead of the new campaign as they look to end their trophy drought.
“We want to challenge for every single platform that we can; we want to win every single cup that we play,” Shandu said.
“It’s always been mandatory for Pirates to win a trophy and I think this season it’s even more important because of our 85th anniversary, and that’s why we are going to work hard, play hard and make sure that we actually give our fans something to celebrate.”
The Buccaneers will start the season with a Soweto derby match against Swallows at Orlando Stadium on August 6, where they will be looking for a perfect start under new coach Jose Riveiro.
Shandu, 27, who had an impressive season for the Buccaneers in his debut, said they were helping the new players so they could adjust quickly and have a good campaign as well.
“For me, the team helped me a lot, the coaches as well. Everyone at Pirates helped me so I can settle in quickly because they know coming in from a small team like Maritzburg United is different,” he said.
“They helped me in every single way that I needed and I think that made it easier. We are helping the new guys as well and making them feel welcome because that’s the most important. As long as the players feel welcome, you can always perform.
“That’s the most important and we are doing that for the new guys as well and they are settling in very well.”
Pirates want to win trophies to celebrate milestone in style
Important to lift a cup this season because of our 85th anniversary – Shandu
Image: BackpagePix/Gallo Images
