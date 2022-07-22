Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke killed in home robbery

“According to reports, three unknown suspects entered the mayor's home in Saselamani village at 7pm where they demanded money from the deceased mayor and his son. When the pair could not comply with the suspects' instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio,” Mathe said.
Maluleke apparently died on the scene while his son was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Mathe said national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola had directed the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, to mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder.
Mathe said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder while calling for members of the public to assist with information.
Police have dispatched maximum resources in the search for three suspects connected to the killing of a Limpopo mayor on Thursday evening.
Moses Maluleke, 56, the mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality in Malamulele, was killed during the attack while his 18-year-old son was injured. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said they were on the lookout for suspects following the tragic incident.
