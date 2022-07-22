×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke killed in home robbery

22 July 2022 - 09:46
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke was fatally shot at his Limpopo home on Thursday night. His 18-year-old son was injured.
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke was fatally shot at his Limpopo home on Thursday night. His 18-year-old son was injured.
Image: Collins Chabane Local Municipality\File

Police have dispatched maximum resources in the search for three suspects connected to the killing of a Limpopo mayor on Thursday evening.

Moses Maluleke, 56,  the mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality in Malamulele, was killed during the attack while his 18-year-old son was injured.  National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe  said they were on the lookout for suspects following the tragic incident.

“According to reports, three unknown suspects entered the mayor's home in Saselamani village at 7pm where they demanded money from the deceased mayor and his son. When the pair could not comply with the suspects' instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio,” Mathe said.

Maluleke apparently died on the scene while his son was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Mathe said national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola had directed the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, to mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder.

Mathe said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder while calling for members of the public to assist with information.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za

Four suspects due in court over Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Four men are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting at Samukelisiwe tavern ...
News
1 day ago

Arrests in deadly Soweto tavern shooting imminent, says cops

The shooting at Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East in Soweto, on July 10 in which 16 people died and seven were wounded was an “organised” ...
News
2 days ago

Policeman kills girlfriend, man and himself

A police officer in Limpopo allegedly shot two people, including his girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

KZN security officer shot with high-calibre gun during armed robbery

A KwaZulu-Natal security officer sustained high-calibre gunshot wounds during an armed robbery in KwaDabeka, west of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released