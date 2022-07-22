Platform One cruise on 30 years later, with more love from abroad
Feel-good music group bemoans bad treatment in SA
It was in 1992 at Pimville Square in Soweto when then teenagers Nani Tengo, Sonto Dladla and Neli Gwala, dressed in their Zulu maiden garb, danced while some passers-by looked on and others joined in with their own versions of the Zulu traditional dance.
The joyous scenes jump between the trio's dancing at the shopping centre and the wedding party at Wandie's, a popular restaurant in Dube, where a newlywed couple is celebrating its union with song and dance...
Platform One cruise on 30 years later, with more love from abroad
Feel-good music group bemoans bad treatment in SA
It was in 1992 at Pimville Square in Soweto when then teenagers Nani Tengo, Sonto Dladla and Neli Gwala, dressed in their Zulu maiden garb, danced while some passers-by looked on and others joined in with their own versions of the Zulu traditional dance.
The joyous scenes jump between the trio's dancing at the shopping centre and the wedding party at Wandie's, a popular restaurant in Dube, where a newlywed couple is celebrating its union with song and dance...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos