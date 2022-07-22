'Grammy award really changed my life'
Musician Manana says gong ensured people took him, his craft more seriously
Grammy Award-winner Ndumiso Manana says the only change the internationally acclaimed gong brought with it is that people now take him and his craft a little bit more seriously.
“People are more willing to give me the opportunity to work with them. Especially as a writer because the Grammy award was my contribution to writing. It’s been a little life-changing but not as life-changing as people think at the same time,” he said. ..
'Grammy award really changed my life'
Musician Manana says gong ensured people took him, his craft more seriously
Grammy Award-winner Ndumiso Manana says the only change the internationally acclaimed gong brought with it is that people now take him and his craft a little bit more seriously.
“People are more willing to give me the opportunity to work with them. Especially as a writer because the Grammy award was my contribution to writing. It’s been a little life-changing but not as life-changing as people think at the same time,” he said. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos