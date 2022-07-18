SOWETAN | Well done, Steve Biko Academic Hospital
By Sowetan - 18 July 2022 - 10:14
It was a proud moment for the staff of Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria last week when the facility won an international award for stroke care.
Steve Biko was the first hospital, public or private, in the country to receive the international Angels Diamond Award by the World Stroke Organisation for excellence in acute stroke care...
