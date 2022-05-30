×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fire engulfs parts of Steve Biko Academic Hospital overnight

30 May 2022 - 10:09
A fire broke out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the early hours of Monday.
A fire broke out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the early hours of Monday.
Image: Supplied

A fire at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria in the early hours of Monday morning affected temporary structures.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

No patients or staff were injured.

The fire affected temporary structures at the hospital and was extinguished by the hospital’s team.

Atang celebrates first birthday after life-saving operation

Tintswalo Baloyi breathes a sigh of relief as she watches her one-year-old daughter Atang play around the house after a successful but ...
News
1 month ago

One body and 18 patients in separate temporary structures close to where the fire broke out had to be moved to other areas of the hospital as a safety precaution.

“The fire broke out at around 1.20am in a Wendy house used as a temporary storage area for Covid-19 medical waste and transit corpse area,” she said.

Kekana said it also affected a special temporary isolation unit and a tent used for triage for patients under investigation.

She said the affected structures were located outside the casualty area at the hospital.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused