Gauteng hospitals scramble to prepare for influx of Covid-19 patients

New Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country with private hospitals providing a grim picture of their facilities, reported to be bursting at the seams.

Public hospitals in Gauteng are half-full with Covid-19 patients as infections surge across the country and admissions increase rapidly.



The opening of additional Covid-19 wards in various public facilities appears to have prepared the province to better deal with a growing number of cases that have now equalled the January figures at the height of the second wave. ..