Linen burnt in second fire at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Several items of linen were burnt when another fire broke out at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane on Sunday evening.

This is the second fire at the hospital after a blaze two weeks ago affected temporary tent structures near the casualty area.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cause of the latest fire was due to “unidentified smoking patients who threw cigarette stumps on a ceiling”.

“Only a few linen items, with the value to be determined, were damaged,” Kekana said.

She said discarded burning cigarette stumps “touched the ward linen room lights, burning the steel shelves and linen.”