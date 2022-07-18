×

Business

FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Skills Development magazine

Preparing students for a modern economy, internship pro's and cons, and projects which teach young people new skills

18 July 2022 - 10:07
We look at how students are being prepared for a post-Covid economy.
We look at how students are being prepared for a post-Covid economy.
Image: Picture: Sunday Times/123RF/karandaev

In this issue of Skills Development, we feature some amazing initiatives to improve skills levels, many of those led by private enterprises.

We look at how technical colleges are helping to equip students to prepare for the post-Covid economy, and we ask whether we have teachers with the skills to prepare students for the modern economy.

We highlight an interesting project that originated on a wine farm in the Western Cape, where young people have the opportunity to learn new skills that will, hopefully, stand them in good stead in future. We also look at how young people are being helped to advance their careers through internships, as well as some of the problems they have experienced.

We also look at what is being done to create jobs to create a society where more people are paying tax and fewer are relying on social grants. 

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

