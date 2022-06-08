Entrepreneurs proving that young people can build successful businesses

The business idea came when Mtsweni visited a family friend that had a full-time job and had to look after her daughter and still maintain a clean household.

Seeing her family friend struggling inspired her to start a cleaning business because she realized that there are many people struggling to keep their homes clean.

Nomzamo Msomi and Amanda Ngqoleka, the founders of Kwakhanya Cleaning Services started their business in 2019 and they operate in KwaZulu Natal servicing Durban, Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg.

They saw a gap in the market for an online based cleaning service to create employment while keeping homes clean.

"We thought it would be a good idea to offer a weekly cleaning service because some people cannot afford full-time employees even though they need help", said Msomi.

Starting and running a business is not easy and most entrepreneurs struggle to raise funds to start a business.

"When the business started, I only had one mop that I got from my mom and one bucket, and I used my mom's cleaning detergents,” said Mtsweni. She is proof that one can become an entrepreneur by starting with the little they have.

Building a reputable business comes with overcoming prejudice and hesitancy from new customers because they don’t know or trust new businesses.

"Initially, we struggled with that getting clients because they would research the business and see that it was just a start-up, and this made them hesitant to work with us,” said Msomi.

Over the years, through hard work and determination, Kwakhanya Cleaning Services is now a sought-after business.

Financial literacy is important in entrepreneurship and Msomi cautioned against charging less to attract more customers. "Entrepreneurs need to learn how to price and record their finances properly,” she added.

A willingness to learn even when times are tough helps entrepreneurs grow. "I used to be afraid of learning and used to find selling very hard, but now I am buying books and taking online courses on sales," said Mtsweni.

Through constant learning, innovation, and passion for job creation, both these cleaning businesses are set for success and will hopefully one day be big cleaning companies dominating the sector.