Health policy on migrant pregnant women challenged
Hospitals wanting payment for services
Civil society organisation Section27 has approached the Johannesburg high court in a bid to get the Gauteng department of health policy which prevents migrant pregnant women and children under the age of six from accessing services for free nullified.
When the policy was introduced in May 2020, the department wanted to create uniformity in the revenue management and strengthen its internal controls...
