Soccer

Ledwaba vows to oust Jordaan after bruising poll

Former Safa vice-president says odds were stacked against her

27 June 2022 - 09:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SAFA presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba during the South African Football Association press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 25, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Defeated Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba, who lost her position in the national executive committee of the SA Football Association (Safa), has vowed she will not rest until Danny Jordaan is ousted.

To win his third term as Safa leader, Jordaan pulled 186 votes, 159 more than Ledwaba, at the organisation’s elective congress at Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday. Solly Mohlabeng, another presidential candidate, received a mere eight votes.

Ledwaba, the former vice-president, implied she has a come-back plan, promising not to rest until Jordaan vacates his position at Safa House. 

“I knew the odds were against me but I think I fought a good fight. I am not leaving and you are still going to hear a lot from me until Jordaan is out of football,'' a spirited Ledwaba said after the congress.

“This is not the end for me, I have the Ria Ledwaba Foundation that is giving back to local communities. I got a lot from football, this game is in my DNA and there’s nothing to be discouraged about in these elections.”

Ledwaba and Mohlabeng were only cleared to contest the election two weeks before the poll, meaning they had limited time to campaign. The former suggested the elections weren’t fair, underlining a need for change at Safa House.

Elections are about winning and losing and about fair play – where everybody has a fair opportunity. But these elections, we all know, were not played on fair ground. The constitution was changed just to suit certain individuals but we will continue to fight. I still believe that Safa needs to change,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba’s backers picketed outside the elections venue and the outgoing Safa vice-president took a moment, while the congress was still in session, to thank her supporters outside.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba was one of the notable individuals in the crowd supporting Ledwaba.

