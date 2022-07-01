Premature to talk about burial of the ANC in 2024, Mabuza warns

With a crumbling economy and widespread blackouts, ANC deputy president David Mabuza says though the party is afflicted with “demons” of corruption and factionalism, it will survive the do-or-die 2024 national elections.

This is because the ANC knows what people want, he said.

Addressing supporters in Polokwane on Thursday, Mabuza claimed those who predicted its death were wrong as the party was not at death's door.

His assurances seem in contrast to reality with the party’s steady decline at the polls that saw it secure less than 50% of the vote for the first time in last year’s local government elections.

Gauteng’s internal report suggests that its support in the province stands at 36%. During the 2006 local government elections the ANC got 62.5% of votes in Gauteng, before declining sharply last year.

During the 2019 general election the ANC received 57.5% at the polls and this was during the height of Cyril Ramaphosa's popularity with the voting majority.

The party has been on a steady decline since 2009 where it received 65.9% and in the following elections that took place in 2014 the ANC dropped to 62.1%.