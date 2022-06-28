Parents of teen tavern tragedy victims not solely to blame, experts warn
Calamity said to be one sign of a broken society
South Africans can point fingers at parents for their children’s behaviour all they want, but we are all to blame for creating a broken society.
This is according to social workers who spoke to Sowetan after the tragic death of 21 teenagers aged between 13 and 17 at an East London nightclub on Sunday morning. The tragic event sent shock waves through the country and drew divided opinions on who should take responsibility for the underage drinking scourge in the country...
